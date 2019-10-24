e-paper
Mahendra Singh Dhoni washes car with his daughter Ziva. Adorable video wows people

On Thursday, Dhoni shared a video along with daughter Ziva on Instagram.

Oct 24, 2019 18:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ranchi
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 1.7 million views.
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 1.7 million views.
         

A lot is being spoken about the future plans of former India skipper M.S. Dhoni ever since the culmination of 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. However, Ranchi’s favourite son is not at all withered about all the speculations and is currently enjoying the free time with his family.

On October 24, Dhoni shared a video along with daughter Ziva in which the two can be seen washing his new jeep - Nissan Jonga, which the stumper recently bought from Punjab.

“A little help always goes a long way especially when you realise it’s a big vehicle,” Dhoni wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 1.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing.

The post received tons of responses from overwhelmed netizens. While some showed their love for Dhoni, others called Ziva cute.

“Daddy’s Little Princess,” wrote a Facebook user. “So cute,” commented another. “Daddy Daughter Goal,” wrote a third. “Aree areee.... Now I Can’t Overcome From This.... Ye kitna pyaraaaaa Hai” commented a fourth.

The 38-year-old’s love for cars and bikes isn’t new and recently he added another collection in his garage - the Jonga, which was being used by the Indian Army.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:24 IST

