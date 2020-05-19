e-paper
Male and female birds exchange prey mid-air, incredible sight caught in a series of pics

Wildlife photographer Patrick Coughlin identified the creatures as a male and female Northern Harrier and mentioned that the “exchanging prey is for possible nestlings.”

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The series shows two birds exchanging a prey mid-air.
The series shows two birds exchanging a prey mid-air.(Twitter/@myrgard)
         

A series of images of two birds captured by wildlife photographer Patrick Coughlin is Twitter’s new favourite content and may end up being yours too. The series shows two birds exchanging prey mid-air.

Coughlin identified the creatures as a male and female Northern Harrier and mentioned that the “exchanging prey is for possible nestlings.”

Though a small series containing only three images, they have now prompted reactions of amazement from many.

Take a look at the series and it may leave you mesmerised

Here’s the image where the first bird drops the prey:

The second image shows the other bird, with its claws extended outwards, positioning itself to capture the food:

The third one documents the success of exchange:

“I like that you can see the slit shift in the bottom birds vision where they go full binocular in comparison to the more restful more side laying eye of the bird on top not needing to focus,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is called contactless delivery,” joked another. “Little game of “pass the prey”? questioned a third. “Whoah!!! Terrific captures!!!” praised a fourth.

“This is easily the best set of pictures in recent tweeting history (which though small cannot take away the skill of the photographer and the photographed),” mentioned another user of the micro-blogging site.

What do you think of the series?

