Home / It's Viral / Man clings to tree all night long after slipping near canal in Andhra Pradesh, later rescued

Man clings to tree all night long after slipping near canal in Andhra Pradesh, later rescued

Local residents rescued Orugumta Venkata Subbareddy a resident of Mohammadapuram in Podalakuru Mandal.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
The man held onto a tree stem until he was rescued (representational image).
The man held onto a tree stem until he was rescued (representational image).
         

A man was on Friday was rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kin’s place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Orugumta Venkata Subbareddy is resident of Mohammadapuram in Podalakuru Mandal, Nellore district. He was going to his relative’s place at Sangam in the same district on Thursday.

On the way, he stopped near the canal for urinating. Somehow he slipped and fell down near the canal. He held on to a tree stem. Though he shouted for rescue, it was not audible to anybody. Subbareddy stayed all night clinging to the tree.

On Friday morning, a local resident Gadde Malakondaiah went to the canal. He heard the shouts of Subbareddy and rescued him with the help of local youth Ashok and Venkatesh and pulled him on to the banks of the canal.

Villagers informed the kin and they took Subbareddy to home.

