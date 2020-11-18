Man corrects colour sequence of mismatched brick road. Video leaves Redditors oddly satisfied

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:57 IST

Have you ever had the experience of walking down a path and realising that the bricks laid in it are mismatched? This inconsistency could be of colour or size, but either which way, it never fails to annoy you. You may even be left wondering, “How did such a thing happen?” and “I wish there was a way to fix this”. Well, if that particular encounter resonates with you, then watching this clip may fill you with an extreme amount of joy. As, alas, it shows a man taking matters into his own hands and correcting the colour-mismatch in a brick road.

Re-shared on Reddit on November 12, this recording is almost 35 seconds long. “Fixing these bricks,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The video opens to a shot of a man using a specific tool to extract bricks from a road. He takes out the grey bricks that are misplaced in a row of red ones and, similarly, red bricks that are placed in a row of grey ones. Then, he exchanges their positioning to create perfect rows of red and grey bricks.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘oddly satisfying’, this video has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 74,600 upvotes and nearly 900 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I bet that really bothered someone everyday and they went out the next morning and were like NO WAY! That’s what I’d like to think”.

Another individual wrote, “All in all, it’s just another brick in the... umm, sidewalk,” referencing the famous song titled Another Brick in the Wall by the rock band Pink Floyd. “Now this is oddly satisfying,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Colourful rangoli impresses Redditors, they post compliments and questions