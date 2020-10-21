Man creates IPL theme song with toy chicken. Video leaves netizens in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:07 IST

If you are a cricket fan and are following the ongoing IPL season religiously, you have definitely heard the oh-so-catchy IPL theme song. Even if you’re not a cricket enthusiast, you may have heard the tune somewhere or the other. One video shared on Instagram will have you believe this is how the theme song came about. And chances are you will find it hard to control your laughter after watching it.

Shared by music composer Mayur Jumani, the clip opens to Jumani holding a rubber chicken in front of the microphone. The clip goes on to show the hilarious journey of morphing the squeaky sound from the chicken toy into the theme song.

“IPL theme’s secret revealed. It was the chicken all along,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 18, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views along with many comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while expressing their amusement for the hilarious video. Many also dropped fire emojis to laud Jumani’s creativity. Others just couldn’t stop pointing out how funny the video is.

“Hey bhagwan! How do you come up with such things? I can’t stop laughing,” wrote an Instagram user. “The music we know... but the struggle we don’t,” joked another. “Lol, this is the best,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the hilarious clip?