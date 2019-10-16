Man dances with stray in middle of road, video makes people happy

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:12 IST

Metin Can Şener, a resident of Turkey, was reportedly walking back home in the wee hours of the morning when he came face to face with a stray dog. What followed next was captured on a CCTV camera and now the video has turned out to be a source of joy for many people. There’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too.

The video shows Şener meeting the dog and then suddenly breaking into a dance – with the canine as his partner.

Shared on October 12, the video quickly gained people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 1 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 70,000 likes and close to 5,700 retweets.

Here’s the video of the adorable incident:

Sokak köpeği görünce severken kafayı yiyorum :( pic.twitter.com/7de40imwej — II. Supermet (@bendemistims) October 12, 2019

People couldn’t stop dropping comments on the video. Eventually, it was also shared on Instagram and reddit.

“Dog: ‘I don’t know what’s going on but I’m happy to be part of it!’” wrote a reddit user. “That’s me every time I see my dog tbh,” confessed another. “He’s having the time of his life and the dog doesn’t understand what’s going on but he’s happy to help,” wrote a third.

It’s not the first time that Şener is seeing the dog, reports Dodo. Previously he had seen the four-legged creature but only during the daytime. However, it’s the first time Şener decided to dance with it.

What do you think of the human-dog impromptu dance session?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:09 IST