e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Man dances with stray in middle of road, video makes people happy

Shared on October 12, the video quickly gained people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 1 million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man in the video is Metin Can Şener, a resident of Turkey.
The man in the video is Metin Can Şener, a resident of Turkey. (Instagram/@bendemistims)
         

Metin Can Şener, a resident of Turkey, was reportedly walking back home in the wee hours of the morning when he came face to face with a stray dog. What followed next was captured on a CCTV camera and now the video has turned out to be a source of joy for many people. There’s a chance that you’ll feel the same too.

The video shows Şener meeting the dog and then suddenly breaking into a dance – with the canine as his partner.

Shared on October 12, the video quickly gained people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 1 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 70,000 likes and close to 5,700 retweets.

Here’s the video of the adorable incident:

People couldn’t stop dropping comments on the video. Eventually, it was also shared on Instagram and reddit.

“Dog: ‘I don’t know what’s going on but I’m happy to be part of it!’” wrote a reddit user. “That’s me every time I see my dog tbh,” confessed another. “He’s having the time of his life and the dog doesn’t understand what’s going on but he’s happy to help,” wrote a third.

It’s not the first time that Şener is seeing the dog, reports Dodo. Previously he had seen the four-legged creature but only during the daytime. However, it’s the first time Şener decided to dance with it.

What do you think of the human-dog impromptu dance session?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:09 IST

tags
top news
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Enforcement Directorate arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media case
Produce orders on detention of leaders, curbs in Kashmir: SC tells govt
Produce orders on detention of leaders, curbs in Kashmir: SC tells govt
Can’t sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions: Sitharaman
Can’t sacrifice economic strength to comply with US sanctions: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersNeena GuptaPriyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanArvind KejriwalWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3
don't miss
latest news
India News