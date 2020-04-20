e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man dresses up as Spider-man, helps neighbours with essential items

Man dresses up as Spider-man, helps neighbours with essential items

This Turkish Spiderman’s superpower is helping out people in his neighbourhood with a steady supply of groceries and essentials.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burak Soylu strikes a pose as Spider-man while helping out the elderly.
Burak Soylu strikes a pose as Spider-man while helping out the elderly.(Twitter/@Goodable)
         

The world is going through a tough phase as most of the cities are under lockdown. And who can be better to tackle the situation than the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spiderman. This man from Turkey dresses up as the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero and helps his neighbours with his special superpower. In the comics, Spider-man tackles and defeats scary villains. But this Turkish Spider-man’s superpower is helping out people in his neighbourhood with a steady supply of groceries and essentials.

A post shared by Goodable on Twitter shows a few photos featuring Burak Soylu dressed as the superhero. The pictures show Soylu picking out vegetables and groceries that he delivers to those in need.

“In Turkey, a man named Burak Soylu has been going around dressed like Spider-man. He drives around in a Beetle, buys milk and groceries for the elderly, and delivers it to their doorsteps,” reads the caption. The post goes on to describe Soylu’s reason for this kind gesture.”My superpower is doing good for the neighbourhood,” adds the caption.

One Twitter user posted some more pictures of this kind-hearted superhero.

The post has garnered over 8,700 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some lauded the man’s efforts, others pointed out that Spider-man is probably the best choice as a superhero since his costume includes a mask and gloves- something that’s highly needed during this time.

Looks like this Spider-man is living by the words, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’.

tags
top news
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news