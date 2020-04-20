Man dresses up as Spider-man, helps neighbours with essential items

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:12 IST

The world is going through a tough phase as most of the cities are under lockdown. And who can be better to tackle the situation than the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spiderman. This man from Turkey dresses up as the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero and helps his neighbours with his special superpower. In the comics, Spider-man tackles and defeats scary villains. But this Turkish Spider-man’s superpower is helping out people in his neighbourhood with a steady supply of groceries and essentials.

A post shared by Goodable on Twitter shows a few photos featuring Burak Soylu dressed as the superhero. The pictures show Soylu picking out vegetables and groceries that he delivers to those in need.

“In Turkey, a man named Burak Soylu has been going around dressed like Spider-man. He drives around in a Beetle, buys milk and groceries for the elderly, and delivers it to their doorsteps,” reads the caption. The post goes on to describe Soylu’s reason for this kind gesture.”My superpower is doing good for the neighbourhood,” adds the caption.

In Turkey, a man named Burak Soylu has been going around dressed like Spiderman.



He drives around in a Beetle, buys milk and groceries for the elderly, and delivers it to their doorsteps.



When he was asked why, he said "My superpower is doing good for the neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/KAYm3hyPyb — Goodable (@Goodable) April 17, 2020

One Twitter user posted some more pictures of this kind-hearted superhero.

you forgot to add his best pictures.. here they are pic.twitter.com/9feElnkjg5 — Serhan (@serhanbilgin) April 18, 2020

The post has garnered over 8,700 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some lauded the man’s efforts, others pointed out that Spider-man is probably the best choice as a superhero since his costume includes a mask and gloves- something that’s highly needed during this time.

Spiderman! Spiderman!

Helps the elderly how he can!

Drives around, in his car!

Buys some food, drives it far!

Look out! Here comes a helpful man! — Cleodora Silvestri (@drakkenmensch) April 18, 2020

And he's masked and gloved too! Good one, Spidey! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Omowunmie (@molarah26) April 17, 2020

This is truly theirs FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOOD SPIDERMAN. pic.twitter.com/Mye8pKyvJo — AbeAbeStudio (@StudioAbe) April 18, 2020

Looks like this Spider-man is living by the words, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’.