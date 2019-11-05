Man fell on tracks as train approached. Watch his rescue in the nick of time

it-s-viral

In a hair-raising incident in California, a man was saved by a rapid transit employee as he miss-stepped and fell on the train tracks. The incident took place at the bustling Coliseum station in East Oakland, California.

The station was eventually packed with commuters when a man who was supposedly intoxicated as reported by CNN, stumbled across the yellow line and fell on the tracks. A BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) employee jumped to the man’s rescue and pulled him up in the nick of time. The employee John O’Conner told CNN “I just grabbed him and pulled him out... God pulled me there for a reason, I think,” “There wasn’t a lot of time to think.” added O’Conner.

John was taking care of the crowd and making sure that everyone was behind the yellow line as the train was approaching. The rush on the platform happened post an NBL game. As informed by the BART spokeswoman, “The male didn’t move quickly enough so John grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him up by rolling him over his body to safety.”

An onlooker posted a video of the man hugging John.

This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/RX3zD36853 — Tony Badilla (@TonyBadilla) November 4, 2019

The video got several concerned yet warm reactions.

Humans being human. So damn good. — shane manset (@ShaneJManser) November 4, 2019

That’s a hero rt there. Putting his life in line to save someone . He knows his job and did it well . He is a hero and he’s an angel.. he gave this stranger a new beginning new look on life. . They both have this new outlook on life. I bet. I know I would — Gary jimenez (@Gary_54321) November 5, 2019

A human angel. Thank you !! — lysaheart (@lysaheart2) November 5, 2019

Few days ago, a woman reportedly fell on the metro tracks of Madrid, but thankfully the train was stopped at the right time before any disaster.

