e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Man fell on tracks as train approached. Watch his rescue in the nick of time

A man was saved by a rapid transit employee as he misstepped and fell on the train tracks

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video got several concerned yet warm reactions.
The video got several concerned yet warm reactions.(Twitter/@TonyBadilla)
         

In a hair-raising incident in California, a man was saved by a rapid transit employee as he miss-stepped and fell on the train tracks. The incident took place at the bustling Coliseum station in East Oakland, California.

The station was eventually packed with commuters when a man who was supposedly intoxicated as reported by CNN, stumbled across the yellow line and fell on the tracks. A BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) employee jumped to the man’s rescue and pulled him up in the nick of time. The employee John O’Conner told CNN “I just grabbed him and pulled him out... God pulled me there for a reason, I think,” “There wasn’t a lot of time to think.” added O’Conner.

John was taking care of the crowd and making sure that everyone was behind the yellow line as the train was approaching. The rush on the platform happened post an NBL game. As informed by the BART spokeswoman, “The male didn’t move quickly enough so John grabbed him by the shoulders and pulled him up by rolling him over his body to safety.”

An onlooker posted a video of the man hugging John.

The video got several concerned yet warm reactions.

Few days ago, a woman reportedly fell on the metro tracks of Madrid, but thankfully the train was stopped at the right time before any disaster.

What do you think of this heroic act?

tags
top news
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News