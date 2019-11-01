Woman busy on mobile falls onto tracks in front of train. Heart-stopping video captured

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:48 IST

In a heart-stopping incident a woman walked right off a platform onto the tracks in front of an approaching train because she was busy looking at her mobile. A video of the incident captured on the CCTV camera at the station revealed that the woman didn’t notice where the platform because her attention was on her phone.

Spanish rail authorities took to Twitter to share the video of the incident. In the video, a train approaches the platforms and passengers gear up to board it. Amidst this, a woman – with her focus solely on her mobile phone – walks right off the platform and falls down on the tracks.

Thankfully, the woman was not seriously injured, reports ABC 7.

Take a look at the scary video:

⚠ Por tu seguridad, levanta la vista del móvil cuando vayas caminando por el andén.#ViajaSeguro #ViajaEnMetro pic.twitter.com/0XeQHPLbHa — Metro de Madrid (@metro_madrid) October 24, 2019

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:46 IST