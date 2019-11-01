e-paper
Woman busy on mobile falls onto tracks in front of train. Heart-stopping video captured

Thankfully, the woman was not seriously injured.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Spanish rail authorities took to Twitter to share the video.
Spanish rail authorities took to Twitter to share the video. (Twitter/@metro_madrid)
         

In a heart-stopping incident a woman walked right off a platform onto the tracks in front of an approaching train because she was busy looking at her mobile. A video of the incident captured on the CCTV camera at the station revealed that the woman didn’t notice where the platform because her attention was on her phone.

Spanish rail authorities took to Twitter to share the video of the incident. In the video, a train approaches the platforms and passengers gear up to board it. Amidst this, a woman – with her focus solely on her mobile phone – walks right off the platform and falls down on the tracks.

Thankfully, the woman was not seriously injured, reports ABC 7.

Take a look at the scary video:

A few days back, another video involving a man and a train, created a stir among people. The video shows an RPF personnel saving a man’s life who lost balance while trying to board a moving train.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:46 IST

