Alert RPF personnel saves passenger from falling off moving train. Watch

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:57 IST

Setting an example of alertness while on duty, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a person who had slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Coimbatore railway station on Saturday.

The incident was captured on camera and later news agency ANI shared it on Twitter.

In the video, a man runs towards a moving train and loses his balance. Thankfully, an RPF personnel - standing merely five feet away from the train - swings into action and pushes the man inside the coach.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger from slipping under a moving train at Coimbatore railway station earlier today pic.twitter.com/UKCk8vqSCO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

The awareness of the RPF personnel was highly applauded by netizens. Had the RPF personnel not been present at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even lost his life after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform.

Good Job. We appreciate the work of RPF personnel. Thank you — Md Irshad Alam (@irshadalamkol) October 26, 2019

@RailMinIndia please give him a 🏅 — Harshal Vispute (@VisputeHarshal) October 26, 2019

I salute to RPF jai hind 🙏 — Dinesh Jamouriya (@jamouriya) October 26, 2019

This is humanity... We should continue this ... Ultimately one day it saves ourselves. ...

This RPF personel saves the humanity . Now it s for all to continue..... — Raj Kumar Sing (@RajKuma51906933) October 26, 2019

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:54 IST