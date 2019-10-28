e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Alert RPF personnel saves passenger from falling off moving train. Watch

The awareness of the RPF personnel was highly applauded by netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An RPF personnel - standing merely five feet away from the train - swings into action and pushes the man inside the coach.
An RPF personnel - standing merely five feet away from the train - swings into action and pushes the man inside the coach.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Setting an example of alertness while on duty, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a person who had slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Coimbatore railway station on Saturday.

The incident was captured on camera and later news agency ANI shared it on Twitter.

In the video, a man runs towards a moving train and loses his balance. Thankfully, an RPF personnel - standing merely five feet away from the train - swings into action and pushes the man inside the coach. 

The awareness of the RPF personnel was highly applauded by netizens. Had the RPF personnel not been present at the station, the man could have sustained grave injuries or even lost his life after being crushed in the gap between the train and the platform.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:54 IST

tags
top news
Shiv Sena stings BJP over economy with a dialogue from ‘Sholay’
Shiv Sena stings BJP over economy with a dialogue from ‘Sholay’
Delhi’s Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi’s Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Need 12 hrs, says official on rescue of 2-yr-old stuck in borewell for 68 hrs
Need 12 hrs, says official on rescue of 2-yr-old stuck in borewell for 68 hrs
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News