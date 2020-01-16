Man gets locked inside 24/7 gym, this is how his wife responds. It’s hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:45 IST

When you sign up at a 24/7 gym, you’d think it means you can use it at whatever time you want. Not quite the case at this gym. And one man found out about this the hard way. In a post shared on Facebook, he described his ordeal after accidentally getting locked up inside. His post has since gone viral. What’s really interesting is how his wife reacted to his predicament.

“I am literally locked inside 24 hour fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool,” says Dan Hill in his Facebook post. “Doesn’t the name suggest that they stay open 24 hours?” he added.

He even sought out assistance but while the help arrived, he walked around different parts of the empty gym trying to find a way out. He even called his wife. Her reaction was quite incredible.

“I called my wife, she said find a comfortable place to sleep. LOL,” he says on Facebook.

Hill’s post is complete with pictures of him inside the gym.

The post, shared on January 12, collected over 33,000 reactions and more than 13,000 shares on Facebook. People posted a ton of comments on the post.

“Someone’s getting fired!” said a Facebook user on the post. “Throw a barbell through a window,” suggested another. “Maybe 24 hour fitness means you’re locked in for 24 hours instead,” joked another.

Turns out Hill’s ordeal didn’t last quite that long.

And no, Hill hasn’t used this as an excuse to quit the gym. He’s just found a neat way to let people know he’s there.

How would you react if you got locked up inside the gym?