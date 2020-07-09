e-paper
Man gives ‘fell for you’ a whole new meaning by tripping right before popping the question. Watch hilariously sweet video

The proposal is all kinds of adorable.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shows Logan Jackson and Maria Gugliotta.
The picture shows Logan Jackson and Maria Gugliotta. (Facebook/@Maria Gugliotta)
         

Usually, a video of someone going down on one knee to propose to their significant other makes for a wonderful watch. Such videos can leave you feeling emotional and happy. However, this video, which will evoke those same sentiments in you, may also have you chuckling first.

Facebook user Maria Gugliotta has shared this delightful video of Logan Jackson, her husband-to-be (spoiler alert, she said yes), going down on one knee to propose to her. As the video opens, you can see the setting is beautiful for a romantic proposal at the beach. However, the water played spoiled sport and almost messed it all up.

The clip shows Jackson walking up to Gugliotta who was standing ankle-deep in the water and playing with a dog. However, after a few careful steps, Jackson slips in the water.

Not one to let it ruin the moment, and even before Gugliotta can check if he’s fine, he’s seen going down on one knee with a ring in his hand. Gugliotta accepts as people around them cheer for the happy couple.

“He fell so hard he popped up with a ring! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing,” wrote Gugliotta on Facebook.

The proposal is all kinds of adorable. Take a look:

Shared on July 5, the video has collected several heartwarming reactions from netizens.

“I can’t stop laughing… congratulations you two!” commented an individual, to which Gugliotta replied, “Me either! Thank you”. “Congratulations. I’m so happy for you two! Most memorably proposal,” shared another. “Well that’s one way to ask. Congratulations,” posted a third jokingly. “Well at least you can say Logan definitely fell for you. Congratulations,” reacted a fourth.

“That’s awesome! It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” wrote a Facebook user, and clearly, Jackson finished it in style and in the sweetest way possible.

We sure love this proposal. What do you think about it?

Also Read | They danced their way into our hearts. Their love story is as amazing

PM spotlights economy’s health at global event, says green shoots visible
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Congress Working Committee may have to give extension to Sonia Gandhi
On India being third worst-affected by Covid-19, Harsh Vardhan points to cases per million
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
