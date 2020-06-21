They danced their way into our hearts. Their love story is as amazing

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the song Lamberghini? A lot of people may say they’re instantly reminded of that gorgeous couple who were captured dancing at a wedding and stole the Internet’s hearts with their moves. Well, here’s your chance to get to know more about this couple. They’ve been featured on the Humans of Bombay Facebook and Instagram page and their love story is as incredible as their dance moves.

In the post, the elderly Sikh man, who people now recognise as an amazing dancer explains how he hated dancing as a kid. He eventually enrolled himself in dance classes during college.

“The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner... not a random dance partner!” he says.

Soon he met his wife at a friend’s party after college and as fate would have it, she loved dancing as well.

He realised he had fallen for her a couple months later after the first time they danced together.

He goes on to detail how they got married and about their shared interests. From often being the only ones on the dance floor to working out together to playing boards games with each other, the sheds light on their happy marriage and they’re truly #CoupleGoals. We’ll just let you read the post below to enjoy it to the fullest.

Since being shared last evening, the post has collected over 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram and over 19,000 reactions on Facebook. People, who already love this couple, are showering words of praise for this dancing jodi.

“They are just so graceful. Every time I look at them my heart feels happy,” writes an Instagram user. “I was so desperately waiting to hear their story, have been their huge fan after seeing them dance. Loads of love to them,” posts another.

“Best love story till date. Period,” comments a third and we absolutely agree.

“It’s always been treat to eyes, to see them dancing! And their story is just too sweet and beautiful to set couple goals. Adorable,” writes a Facebook user. “Gives you hope to know that you will some day find love like this and a great dancer,” says another.

What do you think of this dancing couple and their story?

