They danced their way into our hearts. Their love story is as amazing
What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the song Lamberghini? A lot of people may say they’re instantly reminded of that gorgeous couple who were captured dancing at a wedding and stole the Internet’s hearts with their moves. Well, here’s your chance to get to know more about this couple. They’ve been featured on the Humans of Bombay Facebook and Instagram page and their love story is as incredible as their dance moves.
In the post, the elderly Sikh man, who people now recognise as an amazing dancer explains how he hated dancing as a kid. He eventually enrolled himself in dance classes during college.
“The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner... not a random dance partner!” he says.
Soon he met his wife at a friend’s party after college and as fate would have it, she loved dancing as well.
He realised he had fallen for her a couple months later after the first time they danced together.
"I was always a shy kid who hated dancing. Once at a wedding, a friend’s aunt dragged me to dance. I couldn’t coordinate my feet and hoped no one would notice. I was so embarrassed, I decided to enrol in dance classes in college! The classes were great, but I’d often look at all the couples enjoying themselves and wished I had a real partner...not a random dance partner! As fate would have it, I met my wife at a mutual friend’s party after college–who would have thought she loved dancing too! We spoke a lot, went on dinners and started getting to know each other. And a few months later, we were at a friend’s party when the song ‘Lady in Red’ started playing. That’s when we danced together for the first time, and all I could think about was how much I’d fallen for her! She’d often tell me that I made her feel special and safe when I danced with her, and she loved how I’d always open the door for her! So a few months later, we were at a restaurant when I asked her, ‘Will you marry me?’ She said yes, and we went home and woke our parents up immediately to get their blessings. We got married 3 months later. After marriage, we even found a shared love for travelling. We’d love to go on 10 hour drives together, without hotel bookings, not knowing where we’d land up. And of course, we’re still ‘that dancing couple’ everywhere we go. We don’t even care if we’re the only ones on the dance floor and we’re making a fool of ourselves– we love it! We also work out together, and every Sunday, we have a family lunch and then play board games. She’s very competitive when it comes to Ludo and Acquire. Whenever I win she’ll say, ‘You’re just too smart. It’s not fair.’ And then I’ll hug her and she scrunches her face up! But like every couple, we fight too. Usually, I stay quiet when she’s mad. And she loves that softness about me, so we end up laughing after any argument. Then she’ll say, ‘You are the best’, and that's the only time I raise my voice at her and say, ‘No, you are the best!’ She’s the best!"
Since being shared last evening, the post has collected over 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram and over 19,000 reactions on Facebook. People, who already love this couple, are showering words of praise for this dancing jodi.
“They are just so graceful. Every time I look at them my heart feels happy,” writes an Instagram user. “I was so desperately waiting to hear their story, have been their huge fan after seeing them dance. Loads of love to them,” posts another.
“Best love story till date. Period,” comments a third and we absolutely agree.
“It’s always been treat to eyes, to see them dancing! And their story is just too sweet and beautiful to set couple goals. Adorable,” writes a Facebook user. “Gives you hope to know that you will some day find love like this and a great dancer,” says another.
What do you think of this dancing couple and their story?
