Remember the dancing couple that won the Internet? Their new video is viral too

They won the Internet over with their killer dance moves in a video posted some months ago. Now, they’ve done it again. Remember the video of a couple grooving to the song Lamberghini (by The Doorbeen featuring Ragini) at a wedding? Their gorgeous moves made people on the Internet swoon. And now, their new video, dancing to the same track, is bringing people joy once again.

The video has been shared by the couple’s daughter, Gitana Singh, on Instagram on March 26. The video is posted with a special birthday wish for her mother.

“Happy Birthday Mom!! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song... I thought I’d share a little more love with everyone on your birthday,” says the adorable post. “Unleashing PART 2! Grass, dance floor, or in between lunch tables, nothing will stop them!” she adds.

And one look at this video will make you say, nothing should stop them. Unlike the last video, which was black and white, this one shows the couple not only coordinated in their dance moves but also in their attire.

Watch the adorable couple groove in the video below:

The incredible video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and more than 29,000 ‘likes’ - and still very much counting. They’ve have managed to win over people all over again.

“Can they please not stop! Do you have an hour long dance video? They’re so good together,” comments one Instagram user, not unlike several others who have requested for a longer version of the video. “So so sweet, their happiness is infectious!” says another. “Your parents are couple goals... sending them tons of love. Just cannot get over this video,” says a third.

The couple first went viral back in November-December last year when a video of them dancing together went viral.

#CoupleGoals, #DanceGoals, #LifeGoals - this couple is all this and more. What do you think?

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:23 IST