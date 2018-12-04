This couple’s amazing moves on the dance floor have Twitter swooning

Dance like no one’s watching, it’s said. And this couple burning the dance floor with their gorgeous moves prove nothing else. A short video of a couple dancing together is currently making many on Twitter swoon. The video goes to show that when it comes to having a good time, age is just a number.

The video has been shared by Twitter user @Sujank14 on December 1. It shows an elderly Sikh man dressed in a dapper suit dancing with a woman in a saree. Their perfect moves and incredible coordination will make you want to get up and dance as well. Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 600 retweets - and still counting. The tweet is flooded with comments praising the dancing duo.

“Ye hote hai ‘relationship goals’,” says one Twitter user. “I love watching this again and again, better than experts, lovely chemistry, age is just a number, lesson for younger couples,” says another.

“What a graceful couple,” reads one comment. “OMG! And they are so quick on their feet! Future husband, take notes!” reads another.

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:06 IST