Man got caught for 'walking' his pet, it was indeed a fishy affair

Man got caught for ‘walking’ his pet, it was indeed a fishy affair

The picture posted on the official page of Spanish National Police might be unusual but here’s a serious disclaimer - please don’t try this.

Apr 30, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows a man surrounded by cops with a fish bowl kept on a bench near him.
The photo shows a man surrounded by cops with a fish bowl kept on a bench near him.(Twitter/@policia)
         

People across the world are staying indoors to help flatten the curve and that may bring considerable boredom. Thankfully, the Internet has dished out a large array of clips that show how people from all over the world are coping with the waves of boredom in their own creative and quirky ways. The following story might be unusual but here’s a serious disclaimer - please don’t try this.

A picture posted on the official page of Spanish National Police has grabbed quite a few eyeballs. The photo shows a man surrounded by cops with a fish bowl kept on a bench near him. But that’s not what is unusual or strange, it’s the story behind the picture.

Turns out, the man was ‘walking’ his fish in Logroño, a town in northern Spain, reports CNN.

The post has garnered over 7,700 likes and tons of curious comments. The idea amused netizens and they dropped all sorts of comments.

“That’s the stupidest thing one can do, it’s not funny,” writes a Twitter user. “Walking a fish? Seriously bro? How bored where you?” asks another. “That’s funny but he should’ve stayed at home for the sake of his own health,” comments a third.

A video of another such incident was tweeted by the Civil Guards, Spain. It shows a man walking his hen. The clip was viewed over 79,000 times.

What do you think of these unusual pets?

