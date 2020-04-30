Man got caught for ‘walking’ his pet, it was indeed a fishy affair

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:12 IST

People across the world are staying indoors to help flatten the curve and that may bring considerable boredom. Thankfully, the Internet has dished out a large array of clips that show how people from all over the world are coping with the waves of boredom in their own creative and quirky ways. The following story might be unusual but here’s a serious disclaimer - please don’t try this.

A picture posted on the official page of Spanish National Police has grabbed quite a few eyeballs. The photo shows a man surrounded by cops with a fish bowl kept on a bench near him. But that’s not what is unusual or strange, it’s the story behind the picture.

Turns out, the man was ‘walking’ his fish in Logroño, a town in northern Spain, reports CNN.

Agentes de la @policia han sancionado a una persona por salir a "pasear" a sus peces por la calle. Los agentes le avistaron en #Logroño portando una pecera en contra de lo estipulado en el RD del Estado de Alarma.

#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/lOFVnDX6Fi — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 24, 2020

The post has garnered over 7,700 likes and tons of curious comments. The idea amused netizens and they dropped all sorts of comments.

“That’s the stupidest thing one can do, it’s not funny,” writes a Twitter user. “Walking a fish? Seriously bro? How bored where you?” asks another. “That’s funny but he should’ve stayed at home for the sake of his own health,” comments a third.

A video of another such incident was tweeted by the Civil Guards, Spain. It shows a man walking his hen. The clip was viewed over 79,000 times.

#NoTieneGracia



Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020

What do you think of these unusual pets?