e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man installs contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh

Man installs contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh

The bell can be rung without touching it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Mandsaur
The image shows the contactless bell.
The image shows the contactless bell. (Twitter/ANI)
         

With the opening of religious places amid relaxations of Covid imposed guidelines, authorities have put in place certain measures to ensure social distancing.

A case in point is the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple here, which has installed an automatic sensor in the temple bell in order to avoid physical contact. The bell can be rung without touching it.

This, says temple authorities, was necessary after the temple opened but people were not touching bells in the temple to avoid spread of the infection.

Nahru Khan who installed the sensor said, “I felt that there should be a way for people to able to ring the bell during the pandemic without touching it, so I installed this sensor.”

A devotee Riya said, “It is very helpful during the pandemic. It is important to ring the bell when we pray.”

Another devotee said, “It is necessary for devotees to ring the bell so as to reach God. This type of sensor made it easy for us to ring the bell without touching it. It is very useful during the pandemic.”

ANI also shared a post on Twitter showing the images of the bell and the man who installed it:

”Excellent work done by a true Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very nice and thank you sir,” commented another. “Excellent work,” expressed a third.

tags
top news
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In