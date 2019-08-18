Man nearly gets struck by lightning. Scary moment captured on camera

it-s-viral

There is a reason that when it’s lightning and thundering outside, people are asked to stay indoors. Presently, probably no one understands that need better than a South Carolina man who came face to face with this scary phenomenon of nature.

Romulus McNeill, who took to Facebook to share his scary experience, posted a video and an image of himself which captures a shocking moment of him encountering a lightning. The video shows McNeil walking in the rain with his open umbrella when suddenly a lightning struck the ground nearby. It had so much intensity that it caused McNeill to drop the brolly he was holding.

The video and the image left many shocked. Many were concerned about his well-being and they dropped comments expressing the same. There were several others who were surprised and somewhat scared by this entire incident. A few even jokingly added that since McNeill luckily escaped, he should now buy a lottery ticket.

“I am so glad you are okay Rome. How lucky you are to not be injured really badly. Take care friend. Now, go buy a lottery ticket because the chances of you winning are the same as getting struck by lightning. You’ve got one down,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh my goodness,” commented another. “Glad you’re ok, but we need to be more cautious with this weather, rarely did we hear of someone being hit by lighting, it is more common now. I wonder if it’s because we think it’s just another day and go on. Please everyone, be real careful, with our weather. Lighting can and will kill you,” cautioned another.

Ironically, McNeill even thought about the possibility of getting stuck by lightning before stepping out, reports WMBF News. “It was just kind of insane for it to happen like that. I was just trying to get home and get something to eat,” he later said.

