Man saw eagle swim through river. When it reached the shore, a big surprise

Nature can often amaze us and this video, captured by a couple in the US, shows just that. The couple was on their boat on the St. Croix River when a bizarre scene caught their attention. They noticed an eagle swimming across the river towards the shore. At first, they thought the eagle was injured. However, when it reached the shore, the couple realised it wasn’t hurt and were in for a big surprise.

The video tweeted by Twitter user Dan Goff captures the entire scene along with the couple’s reactions. “Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn’t injured,” he tweeted on August 15. The clip opens to show the eagle swimming across the river. The couple soon realised it had actually caught a fish and was swimming through the water towards land to polish off its meal. What really shocks them is when the eagle emerges out of the water with its catch.

Thought we saw an injured bald eagle on the St. Croix River tonight. He wasn't injured #wow pic.twitter.com/APvQEr1HrX — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

Well, that’s a huge catch. The scene not only left Goff shocked, it’s left people on Twitter, watching the video of the scene, surprised too. Since being shared, the video has collected over 50,000 ‘likes’ and more than 13,000 retweets - and still counting.

“Nature is mental,” comments one Twitter user. “This is amazing,” says another. “The way the eagle just stands there with his catch makes you think that he has to be showing off,” says a third. “Bravely rescuing that fish from drowning,” jokes another.

In case you’re wondering what happened later, Goff shared an update on his Twitter thread.

No, this is about one hour later. Fish was half eaten.. :) pic.twitter.com/8uPy8PsLxN — Dan Goff (@dgoff17) August 15, 2019

What do you think of this eagle’s hunting style?

