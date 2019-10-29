e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Man searching for slippers is the new catch for meme makers

Ranging from issues in family, relationships as well as daily scenarios, this meme has gone viral in Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:07 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man, who gives a confused look while searching for his slippers among numerous others, is the new meme.
A man, who gives a confused look while searching for his slippers among numerous others, is the new meme.(Twitter/@mytvisonfire)
         

Memes have already become the new medium of relatable content on social media. The latest addition to this collection is a man, who gives a confused look while searching for his slippers among numerous others. The picture was promptly picked up by meme-makers and adorned with highly relatable jokes and hilarious comparisons. Ranging from issues in family, relationships as well as daily scenarios, this meme has gone viral in Twitter.

Here are some comical examples- 

Do you relate to these amusing memes?

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:07 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Virat Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: Ganguly
Virat Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: Ganguly
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News