Man searching for slippers is the new catch for meme makers

Memes have already become the new medium of relatable content on social media. The latest addition to this collection is a man, who gives a confused look while searching for his slippers among numerous others. The picture was promptly picked up by meme-makers and adorned with highly relatable jokes and hilarious comparisons. Ranging from issues in family, relationships as well as daily scenarios, this meme has gone viral in Twitter.

Here are some comical examples-

She : you’re the first guy who has managed to enter my heart



Me *outside her heart* : pic.twitter.com/MaiKFGvfn8 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 28, 2019

Me Searching for real friend in between fake friends pic.twitter.com/Re0vSoiueW — 🅰️🇲🅰️🇳 (@AMAnZING1109) October 28, 2019

Me trying to find out genuine email from the spam folder.. pic.twitter.com/4Lt0Wbk9pg — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 29, 2019

When she shows you different shades of pink lipstick and asks which one should I buy... pic.twitter.com/Q01JpDm8zK — mr. L🅰️me 🇮🇳 (@17_Lame) October 29, 2019

Trying to differentiate between Agarwal sweets, Aggarwal sweets, Aggrawal sweets, Agarwaal sweets pic.twitter.com/dqVnfF34uY — nimispronounced (@mytvisonfire) October 28, 2019

Do you relate to these amusing memes?

