Man shares food hack compilation video, Twitter laments - ‘life is a lie’

Those who love cooking might gobble up just about any kind of technique that can expedite the process of food preparation. So, when Twitter user @OoneyAbraymen shared a food hack compilation video, it didn’t take long for the post to create a stir among people.

Be it separating a shrimp from its shell or peeling an orange, the video shows a collection of several easy to do hacks. Shared on June 14, the video has gathered over 27 million views, 31,000 retweets, and 32,000 “likes,” till now.

Kitchen Hack! 21 tahun hidup tak pernah tahu 🤣



Lepas ni boleh jadi chef saing-saing khairul aming hai gais pic.twitter.com/3jiH6UTWrC — ℤℝ (@OoneyAbraymen) June 14, 2019

One the same thread, @OoneyAbraymen shared another food hack compilation video.

Sambungan..



Tunggu yang bab halia tu pic.twitter.com/3afEqYp08n — ℤℝ (@OoneyAbraymen) June 14, 2019

The videos left tweeple stunned. Jokingly a Twitter user commented, “At the rate I am now convinced I have been breathing all wrong.” Another tweeted, “Now show me how to open up the blue crab and taking the meat out easily without me fighting for the meat lol.”

While there were many who wrote about trying it out, a few Twitter users expressed their surprise. There were also some who lamented that their life has been a lie since they were unware of these hacks. Check out how others reacted:

THE PINEAPPLE ONE WHAT — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) June 19, 2019

@faridahlikestea!! A easier way to peel shrimp! — Molly Night✨常亦兰 - Semi Hiatus (@MollyNight) June 19, 2019

saya pernah nyoba yang bawang putih dan berhasil 👍🏽 — lucky boy (@doni90s) June 15, 2019

Amazing cooking hacks.. — adhitavirya (@adhitavirya) June 15, 2019

This is amazing! — Denise Carter (@denisesc21) June 20, 2019

A few days ago ,Twitter got obsessed with a video of a garlic peeling hack. The clip shows a quick and easy way of peeling garlic.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:49 IST