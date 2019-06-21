Today in New Delhi, India
Man shares food hack compilation video, Twitter laments - ‘life is a lie’

Be it separating a shrimp from its shell or peeling an orange, the video shows a collection of several easy to do hacks.

it's viral Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Shared on June 14, the video has gathered over 27 million views. (Twitter/@OoneyAbraymen)

Those who love cooking might gobble up just about any kind of technique that can expedite the process of food preparation. So, when Twitter user @OoneyAbraymen shared a food hack compilation video, it didn’t take long for the post to create a stir among people.

Be it separating a shrimp from its shell or peeling an orange, the video shows a collection of several easy to do hacks. Shared on June 14, the video has gathered over 27 million views, 31,000 retweets, and 32,000 “likes,” till now.

One the same thread, @OoneyAbraymen shared another food hack compilation video.

The videos left tweeple stunned. Jokingly a Twitter user commented, “At the rate I am now convinced I have been breathing all wrong.” Another tweeted, “Now show me how to open up the blue crab and taking the meat out easily without me fighting for the meat lol.”

While there were many who wrote about trying it out, a few Twitter users expressed their surprise. There were also some who lamented that their life has been a lie since they were unware of these hacks. Check out how others reacted:

A few days ago ,Twitter got obsessed with a video of a garlic peeling hack. The clip shows a quick and easy way of peeling garlic.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:49 IST

