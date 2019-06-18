Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 18, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

This garlic peeling hack has blown people’s minds, Chrissy Teigen included

Over 13 million views and counting for the video

it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
garlic peeling,hack,viral video
Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared the 25-seconds-long video on June 17.

People who love cooking will tell you how therapeutic the process can be. What may not be as relaxing, though, is some of the preparation needed to cook certain dishes. Case in point, peeling garlic. The condiment adds that special punch of flavour to many a dish. However, peeling its cloves can be both painstaking and time consuming. That’s probably why a video of a garlic peeling hack is going all kinds of viral. With over 13 million views - and still counting - the hack has blown the minds of netizens and how!

Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared the 25-seconds-long video on June 17. “As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” says the caption posted along with the video.

It shows the swift, one stroke knife work needed to separate garlic from its pesky peel. The hack is quick and easy, and sure to impress just about anyone.

Even model Chrissy Teigen seems amazed.

Along with the millions of views, the clip has also received over 3.2 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.1 lakh retweets. People’s minds have been left blown thanks to this hack.

Some also couldn’t help try the hack and see for themselves.

Many were also reminded of a similar viral video about eating pineapple using a simple hack.

View this post on Instagram

😱😱😱😱 #gamechanger

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

So what do you think of this hack? Will you try it?

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 14:29 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics