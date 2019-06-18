This garlic peeling hack has blown people’s minds, Chrissy Teigen included

People who love cooking will tell you how therapeutic the process can be. What may not be as relaxing, though, is some of the preparation needed to cook certain dishes. Case in point, peeling garlic. The condiment adds that special punch of flavour to many a dish. However, peeling its cloves can be both painstaking and time consuming. That’s probably why a video of a garlic peeling hack is going all kinds of viral. With over 13 million views - and still counting - the hack has blown the minds of netizens and how!

Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared the 25-seconds-long video on June 17. “As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” says the caption posted along with the video.

It shows the swift, one stroke knife work needed to separate garlic from its pesky peel. The hack is quick and easy, and sure to impress just about anyone.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Even model Chrissy Teigen seems amazed.

Along with the millions of views, the clip has also received over 3.2 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.1 lakh retweets. People’s minds have been left blown thanks to this hack.

Vampires so nervous right now. — ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ᴡɪᴇɴᴇʀ (@Wieneraaron) June 18, 2019

Not sure how I never knew about this. I lament when I consider how much more garlic I could have used during all these years had I only known of this technique. — Mr. Business (@MasterBismuth) June 17, 2019

you just changed my life — VolumetricSteve (@VolumetricSteve) June 17, 2019

Some also couldn’t help try the hack and see for themselves.

oh boy it's real. I got it pretty quickly although not nearly as fast as you are. — Kavi Montanaro (@KaviMontanaro) June 17, 2019

Man, I just went through a head of garlic working on my technique and just ended up with a bunch of broken cloves ☹️ — Dr. Jen Golbeck (@jengolbeck) June 17, 2019

Not bad for 30 seconds of time. I had a small bulb of garlic. The bigger pieces were easier to pull out. pic.twitter.com/4Y1AL2Cxei — Kalpana Dave (@KalpanaDave1) June 17, 2019

Many were also reminded of a similar viral video about eating pineapple using a simple hack.

So what do you think of this hack? Will you try it?

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 14:29 IST