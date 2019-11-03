Man starts Twitter thread on ‘homemade pasta’ to woo Tinder match. Did he succeed?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:33 IST

When a man tried wooing his Tinder match by showing off his pasta making skills, then he faced a technological restriction – inability to share images within the dating app. However, undeterred, he decided to come up with such a solution that has now impressed and motivated many, including the woman he was trying to impress.

The man created a Twitter account named ‘Tortellinis for Tilly.’ Cleverly, he named the account which clearly depicts his purpose, tortellinis being the type of pasta he prepared and Tilly as in the name of the woman he was trying to win over.

On October 30, the man shared a six-step guide with photos explaining how to make the ring-shaped tortellinis pasta from scratch.

In first 5 tweets he explains how to prepare the dough and then make the final dish.

step 1: acquire the dough pic.twitter.com/rPkAOdWgFO — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 2: establish rapport with the dough pic.twitter.com/drl0bqnQe4 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 3: betray the dough pic.twitter.com/dPQpeZWicd — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 4: tortellini army pic.twitter.com/PnsfjS5PQa — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 5: enjoy the fruits of your labor pic.twitter.com/5UhZjIafV9 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

In the last tweet, however, he shared a smiling image of himself with a caption that reads, “Win her heart.”

step 6: win her heart pic.twitter.com/e1CFbKWqJ0 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

The thread didn’t capture people’s attention instantly. It came into limelight when Tilly took to Twitter to share the man’s gesture. “This sweet man... Made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you can’t send pictures on Tinder,” she wrote while retweeting the man’s post. Further confirmed that the man has successfully completed the sixth step - winning her heart.

this sweet man ..... made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you cant send pictures on tinder https://t.co/m3LMsfRW6S — tilly (@nextleveltilly) October 30, 2019

Step 6 successful — tilly (@nextleveltilly) October 30, 2019

Since being shared, people started dropping all sorts of comments on both the tweets. While some were surprised by this unusual way, there were some who were inspired. A few suggested Tilly to marry the man. A few also wished him good luck for his love life. There were, however, some who complained that he missed a few steps in his pasta preparation guide. Here’s how people reacted:

what the hell marry him 😭😭😭 — fatima ♡ (@taesjeon1) October 30, 2019

He can cook, he’s funny AND he fine?? pic.twitter.com/KlcuqDTSrQ — Allison (@thesleepyscorp) October 30, 2019

There’s a lot of steps between steps three and four that I feel need explaining — Taran (Hand-Marked Paper Ballots) (@drummyt) October 30, 2019

The popularity of the tweet also prompted a post from Twitter’s official handle:

Rooting for you and pasta man — Twitter (@Twitter) October 30, 2019

The man was later identified as Andrew Wang, reports Insider. After they matched and started conversation, he wanted to impress Tilly by showing off his pasta making skills.

“I asked her about her hopes and dreams and she mentioned screenwriter, comedian, and amateur chef. That one was my green light,” Wang told Insider. “I am only good at making tortellini,” he added.

What do you think of this lover’s unusual effort?