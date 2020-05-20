e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man stirs up storm after appearing shirtless during Zoom meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Man stirs up storm after appearing shirtless during Zoom meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

A screengrab of a Zoom meeting with Jair Bolsonaro, shared on Twitter by an individual who was attending the meeting, shows the major blunder by one of the officials.

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:35 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man appeared shirtless during a Zoom meeting with president Jair Bolsonaro.
A man appeared shirtless during a Zoom meeting with president Jair Bolsonaro.(Twitter)
         

There are a lot of things that can go wrong while working from home and the Internet has churned out many such hilarious examples. From wearing no pants during a live telecast to being interrupted by a half-naked dad or simply an adorable dog, the instances are many. The recent inclusion to that list is an incident which was witnessed during a Zoom meeting of Brazilian officials with the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

A screengrab of a Zoom meeting, shared on Twitter by an individual who was attending the meeting, shows the major blunder by one of the officials and that has now become the talk of Twitter town. The photo shows one of the attendees without a shirt.

Take a look at the image of the shirtless person who is still to be identified.

The slip-up led to a rather embarrassing situation with the president Bolsonaro asking “there’s a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?”, reports Daily Mail.

The tweet quickly went viral with many speculating that the man probably went to take a shower but forgot to switch off the camera.

Have you faced any such mishaps during a meeting?

