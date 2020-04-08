e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Corgi photobombs live telecast with adorable smile, netizens want her as an anchor

Corgi photobombs live telecast with adorable smile, netizens want her as an anchor

As Slifer ends his report, the doggo turns to the camera and gives a wide smile. Winnie’s camera-ready cute smile is winning netizens’ hearts.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:37 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Winnie, the corgi smiled at the camera during a live telecast
Highlights
  • Working from home as a journalist is not easy
  • But this clip of a corgi will change your mind
  • Winnie, the corgi is winning netizens heart

The worldwide lockdown has forced many to work from home including many journalists, and let us tell you, it’s not at all easy breezy. From a shirtless dad walking nonchalantly into a live recording to kids disrupting a live broadcast, the Internet knows everything about the woes of a journalist. But this clip of a man presenting a weather report will prove that working from home doesn’t have to result in something embarrassing.

Posted on Twitter by meteorologist Mike Slifer, the clip shows Slifer telecasting a weather report when his corgi, Winnie comes in the frame. As Slifer ends his report, the doggo turns to the camera and gives a wide smile. Winnie’s camera-ready cute smile is winning netizens’ hearts.

“Somehow she knew exactly when to turn her head and smile,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable video

The clip, posted on April 6, has garnered more than 68,800 views and more than 3,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t help but gush over adorable Winnie and her perfect timing in front of the camera. While some found their daily dose of cuteness in the video others persistently asked Slifer to take the cute doggo in all of his reports in future.

We really want more of newsie corgi. What do you think?

