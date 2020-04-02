Shirtless dad interrupts daughter’s news report at home. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:13 IST

If there’s one tweet that demonstrates the biggest problem of working from home, this one by reporter Jessica Lang does so perfectly. Benefits such as no commuting, sitting in dirty pyjamas all day, not having to meet that co-worker you hate aside, WFH has a huge disadvantage - the distractions. From parents, roommates, kids and even pets, there can be one too many factors stopping you from being as productive as you’d like. And sometimes, these distractions can creep into your work and ruin a job you’ve spent hours to finish. In Lang’s case, it was her dad who accidentally walked in inside her frame while she was reporting from home. What’s worse, he didn’t have his shirt on, at least not in the beginning.

“Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said,” Lang wrote in her tweet that’s gone crazy viral. It shows her talking into her camera held up by her mother when suddenly her dad makes an appearance.

Her loud scream coupled with her dad’s apologetic yet what-did-I-do reaction is winning hearts all over the Internet.

Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

Hilarious as it may be, the video makes you completely sympathetic to Lang, her dad, others who’re working from home and yourself - because you too are sailing on the same boat.

The video, since being posted on March 29, has collected over 12,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. People shared all sorts of reactions on the tweet.

“Your dad’s awesome,” says a Twitter user. “That is so funny… but typically of a father,” says another. “She has her classic TV reporter voice on... well until daddy showed up half naked,” comments another.

GIFs were used as well.

The grown up version of this meme pic.twitter.com/CMrOvryAEZ — underscore (@the_under_score) March 29, 2020

Dads are incredible pic.twitter.com/BHoCOas3R5 — Emily Bradshaw (@emilynbradshaw) March 28, 2020

Another similar video of a WFH fail or yay (depends how you see it) went viral. This one involves a boss accidentally turning herself into a potato while on a work related video conference. Tweeple, who live for such moments, aptly termed her a queen.