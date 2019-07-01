Man succeeds in crusade to keep lion cubs at home, despite upset neighbours

Pet owners can go any lengths to ensure the wellbeing of their furry friends. Reece Oliver, an exotic animal specialist, however, has had to fight even to keep his furry friends at home. Oliver upset some of his neighbours after he brought home two lion cubs. Luckily - for Oliver - he’s won a vote to keep the cubs in an enclosure in his garden.

According to The Telegraph, Oliver had rescued the cubs from a circus in the Czech Republic back in February. He even built them a special enclosure in his house. Some of his neighbours, however, had reservations about the animals being dangerous to the public.

Oliver, however, has not only been allowed to keep his pets but also granted permission for the enclosure - despite objection from at least 14 people, reports ITV News.

According to the BBC, Oliver argued that he loves the cubs like his children and added that he had lost, they would have faced being put down.

The animal lover also owns a Canadian puma called Rogue, who is also a rescue. The animal has its own enclosure.

“At night we lock him in for the night but he has an outdoor and indoor section so everything remains safe and we also have laser beams which will be activated at night in case anyone comes at night,” he told ITV News, adding that the facility is equipped with nine cameras. “Everything is at maximum safety for the public and for the cat,” he said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 19:52 IST