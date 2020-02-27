Man swims under frozen lake, shares ‘close to dying’ experience. Then does it again

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:06 IST

“I have never been this close to dying,” Tiktok influencer Jason Clark wrote and shared a video on Instagram which has now left people questioning his life choices. He shared a video of himself swimming under a frozen lake and momentarily getting trapped underneath. In the post, he opened up about how he nearly drowned while filming the video.

“I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick,” he wrote. Then explaining, the hole from where he entered into water looked very different from under the icy sheet. And, that is when he briefly lost his way and ended up drifting further away from the opening. Finally, and thankfully, he managed to find his way back to the surface.

“I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it,” he recalled.

In the video, Clark takes a dive under the frozen sheet into the ice-cold water. A few seconds into the clip, he seems distressed and struggles to come out of the water. It continues until he finally succeeds in getting out.

Take a look at the anxiety-filled video:

If you think that’s all there’s to the story, behold. Turns out, after the scary experience, Clark took a second attempt. Done with proper precaution this time, the dive went a “little better” than the first one.

Since being shared, the videos prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions. While many wondered why he tried swimming under a frozen lake, others used adjective like “stupid” and conveyed that he shouldn’t have done it.

“Jason!!! I am so sick to my stomach. Don’t do that again!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “When are you going to stop doing stupid stuff,” wrote another. “Omfg! This video gave me so much anxiety,” commented a third. “This is stupid,” commented a fourth. “What were you thinking?” questioned a fifth.

What do you think of the videos?