Man swims under frozen lake, shares ‘close to dying’ experience. Then does it again
“I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick,” the man wrote on Instagram.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:06 IST
“I have never been this close to dying,” Tiktok influencer Jason Clark wrote and shared a video on Instagram which has now left people questioning his life choices. He shared a video of himself swimming under a frozen lake and momentarily getting trapped underneath. In the post, he opened up about how he nearly drowned while filming the video.
“I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick,” he wrote. Then explaining, the hole from where he entered into water looked very different from under the icy sheet. And, that is when he briefly lost his way and ended up drifting further away from the opening. Finally, and thankfully, he managed to find his way back to the surface.
“I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it,” he recalled.
In the video, Clark takes a dive under the frozen sheet into the ice-cold water. A few seconds into the clip, he seems distressed and struggles to come out of the water. It continues until he finally succeeds in getting out.
Take a look at the anxiety-filled video:
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
If you think that’s all there’s to the story, behold. Turns out, after the scary experience, Clark took a second attempt. Done with proper precaution this time, the dive went a “little better” than the first one.
Since being shared, the videos prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions. While many wondered why he tried swimming under a frozen lake, others used adjective like “stupid” and conveyed that he shouldn’t have done it.
“Jason!!! I am so sick to my stomach. Don’t do that again!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “When are you going to stop doing stupid stuff,” wrote another. “Omfg! This video gave me so much anxiety,” commented a third. “This is stupid,” commented a fourth. “What were you thinking?” questioned a fifth.
What do you think of the videos?