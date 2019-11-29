Man throws bike after being fined for not wearing helmet. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:14 IST

A biker in Meerut district was handed a challan for not wearing a helmet. Upset at being fined, the biker broke down and tossed his bike twice on the road. After that, the man sat on his bike and burst into tears.

The incident was captured on camera and later a video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site. In the video, the agitated man throws away his bike and bashes it. Finally, he sits on his bike and breaks down into tears. Towards the end, policemen try to console him and calm him down too.

Agitated over traffic challan, a biker in UP's Meerut took out his anger on his motorcycle. He later sat on the fallen bike and started crying as traffic cops stood and watched the entire drama unfolding on a busy street in the city. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/lZ8TfQYUWt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 25, 2019

Most people expressed sympathy after seeing the video. Some commented that no one knows why the man is reacting in such a way and should not be judged. Here’s what they wrote:

Very unfortunate. Maybe the fine is beyond his means. Though traffic discipline is necessary, insanely high fines serve no purpose. — Bajirao82 (@Sangfroid7A) November 25, 2019

As per the latest rules of the Motor Vehicles(amendment) Act 2019, driving without a helmet could result in a rider being fined Rs 1,000 along with the individual’s driving license being suspended for three months.

