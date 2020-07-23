Man tries relaxing on hammock after a long day, gets interrupted in cutest way possible. Watch

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:21 IST

The Internet is filled with videos that not only leave you with a smile but also make you wish to be in the exact situation they showcase. Chances are this video of a man named Rich getting interrupted in the sweetest way possible will evoke the same feeling in you.

Shared on Instagram, the video is cute and all about happiness. It opens with Rich setting up his hammock. The caption on the screen details that he was trying to relax after a long day. However, as soon as he settles down on the hammock, he gets interrupted by a bunch of furry and adorable dogs.

“There goes that,” says the caption further. The video is too adorable to handle but a must-watch in every way possible.

Justina, Rich’s girlfriend, who captured the video, told Hindustan Times that among all the adorable doggos in the video only one is their own pet kid. The others belong to their friends who were visiting her house. She also detailed the names of all the cuties - Arlo [their furbaby], Otis, Wilma, Ivy, Vivian, and Howie.

She added further that other than Arlo, they’re also parents to another three-month-old goldie. Both puppers are obsessed with the hammock and love playing on it, alone or with their pet parents.

People had a lot to say about this sweet video. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “I can’t decide if this is the best or the worst kind of experience.”

This user of the photo-and-video sharing site commented, “That’s the dream,” and there were some who seconded the notion.

One curios individual asked, “Why does he have so many dogs?” To which, the original poster replied, “Not all ours. We have lots of awesome golden friends.”

“Looks like heaven to be honest,” wrote a fourth. Expressing the same notion, another person wrote, “goals.” “I would pay an admission [fees] to get on that hammock with all those Golden’s,” wrote a sixth.

What do you think of the video?

