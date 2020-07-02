e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man tweets image of little niece playing lawn tennis, asks Sania Mirza to bless her. Tennis star replies

Man tweets image of little niece playing lawn tennis, asks Sania Mirza to bless her. Tennis star replies

It all started with a post by a Twitter user named Bhaskar Chandra.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sania Mirza retweeted the image of this cute little player.
Sania Mirza retweeted the image of this cute little player. (Twitter/Bhaskar Chandra)
         

A recent tweet by Sania Mirza is making many go “aww” and chances are that her post will turn your heart into a puddle too.

It all started with a post by a Twitter user named Bhaskar Chandra. He shared an image of his niece, named Ishita, playing lawn Tennis. He also tagged tennis star Sania Mirza in the post and asked her to bless the little one.

Mirza, within just a few hours, replied to the tweet. She wrote “aww” and we can see why because the tiny tot is absolutely adorable. Shealso added the words “bless you” in her post.

With over 2,100 like, the post has now left people amazed. While some appreciated Mirza for her quick response, others wrote how cute the young player looks.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Small Queen,” expressed another. “Aww, she’s even smaller than the racquet,” commented a third. “It’s so nice of you to bless you,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the tweet?

tags
top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
‘Ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’: India urges China
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
LIVE: Amit Shah emphasises on use of Aarogya Setu, Itihaas apps to help map Covid
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Chinese propaganda that India’s ban on 59 apps is selective is misplaced: Officials
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
Denied cremation over Covid-19 scare, siblings in Odisha bury man’s body
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In