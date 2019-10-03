Man walks flock of sheep, sings Hindi song. ‘On point,’ says Twitter
The video – which is now being shared by many - shows the man singing a line from the popular Hindi song Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa.it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:36 IST
A video involving a man and a flock of sheep is now going all kinds of viral on Twitter and there is a chance that it will amuse you too.
The video – which is now being shared by many - shows the man singing a line from the popular Hindi song Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa. It’s from Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ that was released in 1994.
What piqued people’s attention is that the song perfectly fits the situation in the video. It’s because, the video shows a flock of sheep walking behind the singing man.
Since being shared on October 1 by Twitter user Pratyasha Rath, the video has collected more than 1.3 lakh views. Additionally, it has also collected over 1000 likes.
See for yourself:
😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/df0pMMboHb— Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 1, 2019
Tweeple couldn’t stop rolling out different comments. Most of them tweeted that how perfectly the song fits the video. Some even commented about the man’s laugh. A few also wondered about the colours of the animals.
Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy😃🙏🏼— Satyaprakash Upadhyay (@i_satyaprakash) October 1, 2019
He got the laugh perfectly 😍— P. K. 🌸🎶 (@Pallavisms) October 1, 2019
On point!— This Posable (@ThisPosable) October 1, 2019
Just curious what's with the color?
Internet is 🔥🔥— Amith tiwari (@TiwariAmith) October 2, 2019
This is absolutely fun to watch 😀😀— Cherry (@MomSweetnewport) October 1, 2019
Innocence & simplicity! 🙂— Düñćë 🚩 (@DunCat9) October 1, 2019
😁 sheep are so colorful, returned after playing Holi— Azam Khan's buffalo (@jenaanindya) October 2, 2019
.— One Of Four (@charlogdude) October 1, 2019
OK, I watched it four times!
What do you think about the singing shepard?
First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:59 IST