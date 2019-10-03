e-paper
Man walks flock of sheep, sings Hindi song. ‘On point,’ says Twitter

The video – which is now being shared by many - shows the man singing a line from the popular Hindi song Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has collected over 1 lakh views - and still counting.
Till now, the video has collected over 1 lakh views - and still counting. (Twitter/@pratyasharath)
         

A video involving a man and a flock of sheep is now going all kinds of viral on Twitter and there is a chance that it will amuse you too.

The video – which is now being shared by many - shows the man singing a line from the popular Hindi song Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa. It’s from Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ that was released in 1994.

What piqued people’s attention is that the song perfectly fits the situation in the video. It’s because, the video shows a flock of sheep walking behind the singing man.

Since being shared on October 1 by Twitter user Pratyasha Rath, the video has collected more than 1.3 lakh views. Additionally, it has also collected over 1000 likes.

See for yourself:

Tweeple couldn’t stop rolling out different comments. Most of them tweeted that how perfectly the song fits the video. Some even commented about the man’s laugh. A few also wondered about the colours of the animals.

What do you think about the singing shepard?

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:59 IST

