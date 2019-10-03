Man walks flock of sheep, sings Hindi song. ‘On point,’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

A video involving a man and a flock of sheep is now going all kinds of viral on Twitter and there is a chance that it will amuse you too.

The video – which is now being shared by many - shows the man singing a line from the popular Hindi song Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa. It’s from Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ that was released in 1994.

What piqued people’s attention is that the song perfectly fits the situation in the video. It’s because, the video shows a flock of sheep walking behind the singing man.

Since being shared on October 1 by Twitter user Pratyasha Rath, the video has collected more than 1.3 lakh views. Additionally, it has also collected over 1000 likes.

See for yourself:

Tweeple couldn’t stop rolling out different comments. Most of them tweeted that how perfectly the song fits the video. Some even commented about the man’s laugh. A few also wondered about the colours of the animals.

What do you think about the singing shepard?

