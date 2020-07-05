e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Marley, the cat scares itself with its own meow. Video is as derpy as it sounds

Marley, the cat scares itself with its own meow. Video is as derpy as it sounds

You may have seen cats get startled by unassuming objects. Now get ready to witness a feline who gets startled by itself.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:20 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a cat named Marley.
The video shows a cat named Marley. (Instagram/@marleymalin)
         

Some of you may be aware of an inconvenient phenomenon that happens when one is sleeping but is suddenly jolted out of it for no apparent reason. If you have experienced such a happening, then you’ll probably be able to relate to this cat video.

This recording was posted on Instagram on June 3 from Marley’s very own account. “Sometimes I scare myself with my meows,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The film opens with the feline sitting atop a bed. Marley’s eyes seem to be partially closed, almost as if the cat could doze off any second. However, abruptly, without any apparent external disturbance, the kitty’s body jolts backwards. The sudden movement causes its eyes to open up wide. The video ends with Marley starring gravely into the camera.

What is Marley thinking? What made it so startled? Watch the video to let us know your thoughts on these pressing questions.

Since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application, the post has received a lot of love. It currently has over 1 lakh views and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Marley, the derpy cat. One person humorously commented, “Me at work”. While another individual inquired, “What were you dreaming about, buddy?”. We are wondering the same.

What are your thoughts on this startled kitty?

Also Read | Cooper, the cat encounters its sworn enemy, the coat rack, in an epic battle. Watch

