‘Married’ to please rain God, couple gets ‘divorced’ after a heavy downpour. They are frogs

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:00 IST

A frog couple was probably still enjoying their honeymoon phase when they were - quite dramatically - separated from each other and forced to get a divorce, say reports.

Turns out, the frogs were married so they could bring rains in Bhopal, reports The New Indian Express. The tables were turned for the frogs, however, when Bhopal faced a heavy downpour with a warning for more shower in the future.

A member of a local voluntary group Om Shiva Sewa Shakti Mandal who was behind the marriage and subsequent divorce said that the frogs were marred following a long-standing religious belief, reports The New Indian express.

“The prayers were answered within a few days as the elusive monsoon started ushering its might over Bhopal and adjoining regions,” the member told The New Indian Express. “But with rain now turning destructive, another ritual of separating the frog couple before the god was performed on Wednesday with a strong hope of ending the enduring spell of destructive rain,” he further added.

The group, reportedly, believes that separating the frog couple will put a stop to the incessant rainfall.

Social media users had a lot to say about this “divorce.” Here’s what they said:

Were the divorced "Same Frogs" who had got married very recently ?! — B S Pandher (@bspandher3) September 13, 2019

Remember frog wedding of #Indrapuri in Bhopal on July 19 for rain? 🐸 Well, same people (Om shiva shakti mandal) got them divorced today after 2 months to stop rains🌧

.

When rest of world has found climate control technologies, we do that in our own way - Welcome to #NewIndia 🙏 — Junaiz Mohammed (@JunaizMohammed) September 12, 2019

Members of Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal got the frog couple divorced two months after the wedding.



Ye tumne achha nahi kiya kameeno... pic.twitter.com/gmn2rGPD7y — An Indian (@Congress_Army) September 12, 2019

#Headlinechallenge: Two frogs that went through a wedding ceremony in #India to please the rain gods during a drought have now got divorced because it rained too much and caused flooding in Bhopal.

DON'T YOU FROGET ABOUT ME... pic.twitter.com/MjzUNO1d26 — Peter Barron (@PeteBarronMedia) September 12, 2019

What are your thoughts on the separation of the frogs?

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:53 IST