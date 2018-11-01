Mary Kom vs Rajyavardhan Rathore in friendly boxing bout. Guess who wins?

“Seeing is believing,” says Mary Kom in a recent tweet. And this video posted by her is definitely one you’ll have to see to believe. The clip shows the five-time world champion taking on Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore in a friendly bout of boxing. The video was shared about four hours ago and the rare scene has won a lot of praise on Twitter.

The video, just a minute long, shows the two throwing punches at each other, all the while joking and laughing as the crowd around them cheers them on. The minister, an Olympic silver-medallist in double-trap shooting, puts up quite the fight. Watch:

Since being posted, the video has collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

“Great. Good job,” says a Twitter user. “Congratulations Rathor ji for your sportsman spirit. Proud of our sports minister,” says another. “Amazing to see this! Well done,” says a third.

The sports minister visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium and interacted with boxers during a training session ahead of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship, reports news agency ANI.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 17:55 IST