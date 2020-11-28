e-paper
Mask designs leave Anand Mahindra speechless. Find out why

Mask designs leave Anand Mahindra speechless. Find out why

“I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified,” reads a portion of the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shared all sorts of comments on Anand Mahindra’s post (representational image).
People shared all sorts of comments on Anand Mahindra's post (representational image).
         

Masks have become an essential part of people’s daily wardrobe, given the current circumstances. Many have taken the creative route and started decorating the protective gear to match their fashion requirements. Anand Mahindra shared such mask designs on his official Twitter account on November 28. The post may leave you baffled, much like it did with Mahindra.

“I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified,” read a bit of the caption shared alongside the image. Mahindra further wrote, “Sach mein, ye masks ne meri bolti band kar di”. When loosely translated from Hindi, the phrase reads, “Really, these masks have left me speechless”.

Are you wondering what’s so bizarre about these mask designs? Well, a picture is worth a thousand words. So rather than explain it, we’ll just let you check out the picture for yourself.

Check out the tweet which has already garnered over 10,000 likes and many comments from netizens.

If you’re left bamboozled after seeing that image, then know that you’re not alone. Here is what tweeple had to say about the share.

One person said, “Haha”. Another individual wrote, “Amazing how our imaginations work”. “Amused or horrified but definitely not surprised,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user stated, “And one more, labelled ‘gatecrashers’”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

