e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh replaces plastic bags with leaves, impresses Kiren Rijiju

PM Modi has called for freeing the country of single-use plastic items by 2022.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video posted by Kiren Rijiju on Twitter shows the meat vendor using leaves to pack items instead of using plastic.
A video posted by Kiren Rijiju on Twitter shows the meat vendor using leaves to pack items instead of using plastic. (Twitter/Kiren Rijiju)
         

A meat vendor in a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh has managed to impress Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and many others on Twitter thanks to his now viral gesture. A video posted by Rijiju on Twitter shows the meat vendor using leaves to pack items instead of using plastic. The short clip has won over many.

“’PM Narendra Modi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available’. A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju has captioned his video detailing what the vendor says. PM Modi has called for freeing the country of single-use plastic items by 2022.

Since being shared on October 6, the video has collected over 17,600 likes and more than 3,200 retweets - and still counting. People have posted a ton of comments about the video and the vendor’s initiative.

“Bravo! We too are resorting to other material at home and spreading the message,” says a Twitter user. “This was the practice even in my state Goa which is one the largest fish eating state before plastic arrived on the scene and for convenience we just started using it. We should go back to this way or carry our own containers else we will not find fish in future to eat,” says another. “We used to get meat/chicken in similar way when we were kids. There were no plastic bags then. Put in the leaves and rolled in newspaper or we used to carry steel carriage box to get meat,” says a third.

Some suggested other alternatives to leaves as well to carry meat items home. “Buyers should carry a bag of cloth and a box to put the meat,” says a Twitter user.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:21 IST

tags
top news
Forces on alert after drone enters Punjab from Pakistan
Forces on alert after drone enters Punjab from Pakistan
Oct 08, 2019 13:11 IST
Jobs lost, businesses shutting down... accept it: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Jobs lost, businesses shutting down... accept it: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Oct 08, 2019 13:58 IST
‘Even Imran Khan learnt this mantra’: Mohan Bhagwat’s comeback to RSS’ critics
‘Even Imran Khan learnt this mantra’: Mohan Bhagwat’s comeback to RSS’ critics
Oct 08, 2019 14:03 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
The plane crash that helped one man take over a nation
Oct 08, 2019 11:39 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
Meat vendor replaces plastic bags with leaves, impresses Kiren Rijiju
Meat vendor replaces plastic bags with leaves, impresses Kiren Rijiju
Oct 08, 2019 13:27 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News