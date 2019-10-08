Meat vendor in Arunachal Pradesh replaces plastic bags with leaves, impresses Kiren Rijiju

it-s-viral

A meat vendor in a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh has managed to impress Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and many others on Twitter thanks to his now viral gesture. A video posted by Rijiju on Twitter shows the meat vendor using leaves to pack items instead of using plastic. The short clip has won over many.

“’PM Narendra Modi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available’. A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh,” Rijiju has captioned his video detailing what the vendor says. PM Modi has called for freeing the country of single-use plastic items by 2022.

"PM @narendramodi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available"

A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Z1vuB2K8fK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 6, 2019

Since being shared on October 6, the video has collected over 17,600 likes and more than 3,200 retweets - and still counting. People have posted a ton of comments about the video and the vendor’s initiative.

“Bravo! We too are resorting to other material at home and spreading the message,” says a Twitter user. “This was the practice even in my state Goa which is one the largest fish eating state before plastic arrived on the scene and for convenience we just started using it. We should go back to this way or carry our own containers else we will not find fish in future to eat,” says another. “We used to get meat/chicken in similar way when we were kids. There were no plastic bags then. Put in the leaves and rolled in newspaper or we used to carry steel carriage box to get meat,” says a third.

Some suggested other alternatives to leaves as well to carry meat items home. “Buyers should carry a bag of cloth and a box to put the meat,” says a Twitter user.

