Meet Pooja an Indie dog being trained to join police canine unit in Bengaluru. Watch

Bengaluru is training Indie puppies as part of an experiment.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:59 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja the puppy responds to her trainer’s commands and instructions.
Pooja the puppy responds to her trainer’s commands and instructions. (Twitter/@deepolice12)
         

Meet Pooja, a peppy indie pupper who may soon have some big responsibilities. Pooja and other Indies like her are being trained in Bengaluru to join the police canine unit. And if this video is anything to go by, it looks like she is well on her way to become a police dog. Bhaskar Rao IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City has posted a video showing a glimpse of little Pooja’s training. It’s already a hit on Twitter.

“We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment,” Rao tweeted about an hour ago. His video shows Pooja with her trainer. She can be seen responding to his commands and trying her best to follow instructions.

Whether Pooja makes it to the police canine unit or not is still to be seen but she’s definitely found fans on Twitter. Her video has collected nearly 400 likes within an hour. Lots of people are praising the initiative and of course, Pooja, because she is such a good girl.

“Great sir. Local dogs are the best,” comments a Twitter user. “The best decision ever. This solves a lot of issues. Kudos to the @BlrCityPolice,” says another. “Fabulous, they can be as smart and probably more active than Labradors, German shepherds et all. Good initiative sir,” comments a third.

Some also expressed their concern. “Can you please change the strap to a shoulder strap. Every time he is pulling it up might hurt its neck,” suggests a Twitter user.

What do you think about the initiative?

