e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meet the dog that ‘says’ hi to anyone who passes by his yard. Watch

Meet the dog that ‘says’ hi to anyone who passes by his yard. Watch

The video of this cute dog shared on Twitter is now going all sorts of viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the happy dog.
The image shows the happy dog.(Screengrab)
         

What is better than seeing a video of a goofy doggo? It’s the video of a goofy doggo “saying” hi to every hooman who passes by his yard. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on We Rate Dog’s Twitter profile, the video is just seven seconds long. However, the happiness it spreads in those few seconds will stay with you for long.

“Here’s a friendly boy who says hi back to anyone who passes by his yard. 14/10 would definitely pet,” reads the post’s caption. The video shows a happy good boi saying hi to every hooman stopping to pet or interact with him.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 1.7 million views and gone all kinds of viral. It has also amassed more than 1.6 lakh likes and close to 26,000 retweets. As for the comments, people couldn’t stop gushing over this adorable ball of fur. A few also wished they could give a boop to this cutie.

“He is cute, he is a friendly fellow, he greets everyone with a gentle hello,” wrote a poetic Twitter user. “Watched until my battery died, plugged in and watched some more,” wrote another while expressing their love for the video. “I need to meet this dog. Its energy, I need today,” wrote a third and we think we do too.

What do you think of this good boi?

Also Read | Doggo likes to hide behind curtains, he just may not be very good at it. Watch

tags
top news
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: No country is safe; prepare for surge in Covid-19 cases, warns WHO
LIVE: No country is safe; prepare for surge in Covid-19 cases, warns WHO
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19
Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In