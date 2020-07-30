Meet the world’s tallest giraffe. Bindi Irwin shares happy announcement

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:04 IST

A giraffe at Australia has won the title of being the world’s tallest living giraffe. The Guinness World Records has confirmed that Forest, a giraffe living at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland stands as the tallest at 18 feet and eight inches.

“The tallest giraffe living is Forest (Australia), who measures 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in) to the top of the ossicones, as verified at Australia Zoo, in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, on 4 December 2019. Forest was born in 2007 and is the only male of his herd,” says the Guinness World Records official site.

The “big (literally) announcement!” was also shared on Facebook by conservationist Bindi Irwin, the daughter of legendary ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin.

“Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart,” she wrote on Facebook.

The post is complete with pictures of Bindi with Forest, the giraffe.

Shared on July 29, the post has collected over 58,000 reactions and nearly 5,000 shares - and still very much counting. The post is filled with congratulatory messages as many express their happiness over the news.

“Congrats Forest! I have a tattoo based off of a picture of Forest, my favorite animal. They are lucky to have the Irwins,” wrote a Facebook user. “Congratulations Forest you are one gorgeous tall boy and well done to all at the zoo for keeping this guy so healthy,” shared another.

