Meet Finley, a six-year-old golden retriever who made a Guinness World Record by holding six tennis balls in his mouth

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:03 IST

If you have a snout, a fur-coat of any colour, four legs, and a tail, chances are you are a good boy or girl. However, this golden retriever from Canandaigua, New York is being a particularly good boy by setting a Guinness World Record. Meet Finley, a six-year-old pooch who can hold six tennis balls in his mouth, the highest number currently reported.

A post declaring Finley’s newfound win was shared on the doggo’s very own Instagram on May 25. It has been captioned, “So I did a thing. Finley Molloy: Official Guinness World Record Holder for tennis balls in my mouth—6! It took forever & a day but we finally did it. There’s a new sheriff in town. Thank you all for the love & support. 2020 is my year”.

The share contains a video set to ‘We Are The Champions’ by the British rock band, Queen. Additionally, it includes a sweet picture of Finley standing next to a sign that reads, “Official Guinness World Record Holder,” with six tennis balls in his mouth.

Check out this ‘aww’ inducing post right here:

Here is how Instagram users reacted to this special canine. One person said, “You’ve worked so hard for this”. We surely presume, it is no cakewalk being this amazing. While another individual wrote, “Incredible achievement you’re an inspiration to us all”.

“Good boy,” read one comment. The goodest boy, actually. Many also left hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section of the post.

What are your thoughts on this golden retriever who is working hard and achieving all his goals?

