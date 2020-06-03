e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Meet this ‘brave’ doggo who can take on any problem….from a distance

Meet this ‘brave’ doggo who can take on any problem….from a distance

This doggo’s unmatched bravery may remind you of that friend in your group.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:09 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ‘fearless’ doggo might remind you of your school days.
The ‘fearless’ doggo might remind you of your school days.(TikTok/@nerodice1)
         

Remember those high school days when you and your gang had to retrieve a duster from another class with whom you were sworn enemies? What if we show you a perfect representation of that memory through this TikTok clip of a doggo gang tussle.

Posted on TikTok, the clip starts with a canine on a leash barking furiously at two other dogs. The heated quarrel continues for some time. After a few moments, the frame shifts from the pandemonium and a fluffy doggo enters the scene. The ‘brave’ doggo continues to bark in full force keeping a safe distance while clutching it’s human’s leg. The clip ends with another confused doggo coming up to our ‘brave hero’ and then leaving in dismay.

Check out the clip for the doggo’s brave efforts:

@nerodice

ここに来る勇気がありますか？😂🐶##柴犬 ##愛犬 ##tikdog ##犬が反応する音

♬ オリジナル楽曲 - nerodice1

With over 6.9 million views, the clip has now gone all kinds of viral.

“Ae Raju pakad mereko,” comments a TikTok user taking a cue from the hilarious scene between Baburao and Raju from Phir Hera Pheri. “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the bravest of ‘em all?” says another.

“This one reminds me of Courage the cowardly dog,” writes a third. “Let me go hooman! I will teach them a lesson. Let me goooo,” jokes a fourth.

Did this doggo remind you of that friend?

