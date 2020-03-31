e-paper
Meet this cop who uses his horse to spread awareness about COVID-19

Meet this cop who uses his horse to spread awareness about COVID-19

The cop was seen roaming outside the residential colonies of the area in a bid to raise awareness and urge people to take all necessary measures to contain coronavirus spread.

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse with unusual spots.
Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse with unusual spots.(ANI)
         
Highlights
  • Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse in Pyapili town of Kurnool district
  • The white horse had red circles dotted with lines resembling the virus
  • The cop was seen trying to raise awareness

With governments taking all possible measures of spread awareness over the highly contagious COVID-19, a cop in Andhra Pradesh devised a novel way to make people remember the enemy which the nation, and the world at large, is fighting.

Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse in Pyapili town of Kurnool district, while there is nothing unusual about this act what caught eyeballs were the drawings on the animal’s body.

The white horse had red circles dotted with lines, resembling the structure of the highly contagious virus which has plunged the world into crisis.

The cop was seen roaming outside the residential colonies of the area in a bid to raise awareness and urge people to take all necessary measures to contain coronavirus spread.

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown aimed at controlling the disease and today is its seventh day.

Recently in Chennai, a local artist in collaboration with a cop made a unique ‘Corona’ helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Gowtham, the artist, who designed the helmet told ANI, “The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the police personnel are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped,”

“I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police,” he added.

