Meghalaya Police posts puntastic tweet about busting truck carrying 500 kg of marijuana

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:52 IST

Meghalaya police has caught the attention of tweeple after sharing a tweet riddled with puns about a recent drug bust. In their tweet, Meghalaya police mentioned how they caught a truck carrying 500 kg of marijuana. However, instead of sharing a simple tweet about the incident, they posted one which has since left people laughing out loud.

“Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain’t one of them,” they tweeted.

That, however, isn’t all. They added, “Sorry for our bluntness, but that’s just how we roll!”

They ended the tweet by praising Ribhoi Police for intercepting the truck carrying the marijuana. The tweet is complete with the picture of the drugs caught by the police.

Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain't one of them.



Sorry for our bluntness, but that's just how we roll! 😎



Kudos to @RibhoiPolice for intercepting a Truck carrying 500 KGs of Marijuana. pic.twitter.com/bhgfvZO4S1 — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) July 17, 2020

Posted a few hours ago, the tweet has caught the attention of tweeple who have shared several reactions to the puntastic post. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,600 likes and more than 600 retweets - and counting.

People couldn’t hold themselves back from sharing similar pun-laden tweets as comments.

Did you solve it solo or was is a JOINT operation ??? 😂😂😜😜😜 — Ankit Desai (@ankitrajdesai) July 17, 2020

Awesome tweet 😂... Who handles your social media? — mayuresh bhattacharjee (@MayureshDesk) July 17, 2020

I was about to troll you guys for typing weed instead of we'd! Well played! pic.twitter.com/XRrovKJdT5 — Prashant (@soultrooper) July 17, 2020

Epic troll @MeghalayaPolice loved your word play ekdum kadak — Ankit (@blind_hawk) July 17, 2020

What do you think about Meghalaya Police’s tweet?