'Mentally, I'm Here' memes take over Twitter, they may feel too retable

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:57 IST

Many will be inclined to agree that people want to escape the current situation which has drastically changed our lifestyle. However, no one can literally escape the problems 2020 poses and probably that is why the creative minds of the Internet have come up with a virtual solution to provide some solace amid the crisis – in the form of the ‘Mentally, I’m Here’ memes.

In this meme format, people are disassociating from reality to share their happy places or the places where they want to be at the moment. There is a high probability that you’ll relate to some or all the memes which people are sharing.

Here is a Twitter user who most probably is yearning for some travel time. At least, their tweet suggests so:

Sharing an image from the pre-Covid times, this is what a user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

Mentally I’m here (Don’t worry this photo was taken pre-rona) pic.twitter.com/gd4sDGNqI3 — Chris (@cttieu) August 25, 2020

This individual is quite possibly missing her days of ‘just hanging at the mall.’

Here’s how others shared their ‘Mentally, I’m Here’ memes:

What would you share?