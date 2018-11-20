Merry-go-round with real horses in China angers social media

Merry-go-rounds or carousel rides are enjoyed by many but this one, in China, has left many on social media fuming. A shopping centre in Chengdu, China’s Sichuan Province has drawn flak on the Internet for having real horses tied to metal pillars as part of the carousel.

According to DailyMail, this carousel was installed at the Shuangliu Wanda Plaza in Chengdu back in September. People can pay up to 50 yuan (approximately Rs 500) for every four-minute ride.

The horses walk on the carousel every day for four hours and trainers remain present during that time, Wuhan-based Shangma Equestrian Club that operates the ride told Global Times.

A video of the merry-go-round shared by People’s Daily, China shows horses - tied to poles walking on the carousel in circles. While social media has called the ride cruel, the staff has argued that it is natural to walk horses and the ride only helps.

A carousel-like recreation facility in Chengdu, Sichuan Province has drawn Internet criticism for using real horses hitched to steel tubes to move in circles. Accused of cruelty, staff argued it’s natural to walk horses every day and the ride just helps them. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/J5fCfiyjPo — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 19, 2018

According to DailyMail, some wildlife authorities have said that the ride is legal and the horses aren’t being mistreated.

Not everyone of Twitter agrees.

“Walking in circles is not at all natural. Put yourself in the same situation, you will find this answer obvious,” says one Twitter user. “I think it is a bit mean to the horse walking round in circles. There is no need to do that for people to enjoy riding,” says another. “That’s very unfair and cruel to those horses,” says a third.

“Done properly it is not cruel. Horses are often hand walked around a ring for exercise on ranches and horse farms,” argues one Twitter user. “They are not being whipped, or tightly chained. After investigation, if everything seems well, just disregard it,” says another.

What do you think of this ride?

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:40 IST