Moonselfie trend amuses people, it makes you look like the celestial body. Tried it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:11 IST

Social media users are nowadays engaged in a bizarre trend of clicking photos of themselves by peeping through toilet paper roll tubes.

The idea behind this is to look like the moon.

All you need is your cellphone and a toilet paper roll. Then, peep through the toilet paper tube and click a selfie, and that is the moon selfie.

Although, this is not a new trend as it was witnessed a few years ago. However, it seems to have re-emerged with people posting their pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #MoonSelfie.

As the #moonselfie is trending, the Internet has been abuzz with reactions and the Instagram users are posting such selfies using the viral hashtag.

A user (crazy_benj) shared his selfie and wrote, “Wasn’t the moon big last night. Love a good moon. #moon #moonselfie”

“Take a selfie through a loo roll and pretend you’re the moon!” another user (cardcorinne) wrote and shared the captured selfie of hers.

A user (thiccboicombo) shared the photo of a cat and wrote: “Loo paper roll + fries.”

Have you tried out this selfie trend?