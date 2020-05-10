e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mother’s Day 2020: Mumbai Police’s ‘my aai strongest’ video will leave you emotional

Mother’s Day 2020: Mumbai Police’s ‘my aai strongest’ video will leave you emotional

Mother’s Day 2020: This tribute by Mumbai Police will leave you teary-eyed.

it-s-viral Updated: May 10, 2020 14:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mother’s Day 2020: The image shows a screengrab from the video shared by Mumbai Police.
Mother’s Day 2020: The image shows a screengrab from the video shared by Mumbai Police. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)
         

“Ever thought, who is the frontline warrior of our frontline warriors?” a heartening video shared on Instagram by Mumbai Police opens with this question. The clip then goes on to ask “Who is braver than them all?” And, as you may have guessed by now, it’s their mothers. It’s the moms of all those brave cops who are keeping others safe.

The video also details what the mothers of some of the cops say when their children go out, amid the ongoing pandemic, to do their duties. It ends with the police personnel saying “I am brave, because my mom is brave.”

“My Aai Strongest. We are strong because our mothers are strong,” with the caption the department shared the video about three hour ago. There’s a chance that the clip will leave you emotional and teary-eyed.

Since being shared, the video gathered over 17,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Several people used the heart emoji to express their reactions. Here’s what others wrote:

“Superb!!! Salute to our warriors!” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy Mother’s Day to the beautiful, strong and magnificent mothers. From this aai to yours!!!” wished another. “Long live the braveheart mothers and their braveheart children,” commented a third.

What do you think of this video shared by Mumbai Police?

Also Read | Mother’s Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers working on frontline with sand art

