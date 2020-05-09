e-paper
Mother's Day 2020: 'Thanks maa' to 'my stylish mom', here's what TikTokers are sharing ahead of the day

Mother’s Day 2020: ‘Thanks maa’ to ‘my stylish mom’, here’s what TikTokers are sharing ahead of the day

While the hashtag #thanksmaa is all about thanking mothers for their unconditional love, #mystylishmom is about capturing their stylish and trendy side.

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor with his mother.
The image shows celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor with his mother. (TikTok/Sanjeev Kapoor)
         

Mother’s Day 2020 is just a few hours away and it is no wonder that people are already taking to TikTok to express their love for their beloved moms. In fact, the hashtags #thanksmaa and #mystylishmom are also trending on the platform.

While the hashtag #thanksmaa is all about thanking mothers for their unconditional love, #mystylishmom is about capturing their stylish and trendy side. People are sharing all sorts of videos celebrating their mothers and they’re amazing to watch.

We’ve collected some videos shared by TikTokers ahead of Mother’s Day 2020 and there’s a chance that they’ll make you want to give your mom a tight hug.

Here’s a video shared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. It’s a collage of different images of him with his mother. What makes the video even more heartening is the song that plays at the background of the video - Mumma by Kailash Kher. Kapoor shared the post using the hashtag #thanksmaa.

@chefsanjeevkapoor

A big thank you to all the mothers out there! ❤️ ##thanksmaa ##happymothersday

♬ Mumma - Kailash Kher

Here are some other videos shared by different people using the same hashtag:

@amandancer.real

##thanksmaa I was crying when I was recreating... maa ka pyaar... thanks mom for everything 😢😢 ##trending ##happymothersday ##mothersday

♬ Aisa Kyun Maa - Sunidhi Chauhan

@rashmiguptaa09

##thanksmaa ##happymothersday

♬ Mumma - Kailash Kher

As for #mystylishmom, it’s all about showing that mums are the ultimate fashion icons for their kids. Here’s a TikTok user who showed this by recreating her mom’s desi look:

@aashnamalani

Recreated Mom’s Look!😻 ##MyStylishMom ##StayPositive ##memoriesbringback ##yayornay ##clonesquad ##trending ##tiktokindia ##thingstodo ##foryou ##fyp ##mom ##fy

♬ Thanks Maa-You’re My Super Ma Drop (Resso Exclusive) - Anushka Manchanda

“My mom is not only beautiful inside, but outside too,” with this caption a user of the video-sharing platform posted this:

@wakeupandfashion

##mystylishmom My mom is not only beautiful inside, but outside too. My moms is @srishtimehradhanki and my fashion icon 🥰..##playdate ##playdatewithfam

♬ timmy trend - sandy.0234

Take a look at some of the other videos people shared using this hashtag:

@dixita_patell

I love you Maa ##edutok ##mystylishmom ##maa ##mom ##maalove ##posefyp ##howtopose ##withmom ##momdaughter ##foryou ##pictip ##trending ##loveyoumaa ##loveyoumom ##m

♬ Maa - Shankar Mahadevan

@imsunnyrampal

My mom is our Fashion Icon (my mom’s debut on TikTok) @tiktok_india ##MyStylishMom ##foryou ##foryoupage ##mummy ##ilovemymom ##sunnyslice ##motherson ##love

♬ Momma (Originally Performed by the Spice Girls) [Instrumental Version] - Backing Track Central

So, what are you sharing on TikTok for this special day?

