Moving videos show fireman, cop feeding water to thirsty koala, kangaroo amidst Australia Bushfire

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:28 IST

The devastating bushfires raging across Australia have killed over half a billion animals. Rescue operations are on not just to curb the fires but also save as many animals as possible. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing firemen, police personnel and volunteers rescuing animals from scorched surroundings or even offering water to some. These two videos posted online are no different.

A video posted by NSW Police Force on their official Instagram handle shows a police officer literally extending a helping hand towards a thirsty kangaroo and offering it some water. The clip shows an officer pouring water on his hand so a kangaroo can sip some and quench its thirst. The kangaroo seems tentative at first but slowly walks closer to cop and drinks water from his hand.

“Officers giving a helping hand to local wildlife in fire affected Bendalong. Our thoughts are with all those impacted,” says the caption posted along with the video.

Shared on January 6, the video has collected over 85,000 views and more than 17,000 likes. Many have posted comments about the act of kindness.

“Thank you so much for caring for our beautiful wildlife,” says an Instagram user. “What a fantastic policeman… that is so beautiful,” says another.

Another video shows a fireman feeding water to a koala. The heartbreaking clip shows the thirsty koala drinking water right from the bottle as another one lays empty next to it. The koala seems thirsty, it finishes the water in the bottle and seems to be asking for some more.

Firefighter helping a thirsty koala during these tragic bushfires in Australia 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/oMz7LXmtZ8 — 🐾 (@Justbestials) January 6, 2020

The moving clip, posted on January 6, has collected over three million views so far.

“They really are so beautiful and cute, I wish they could scoop up all the wild life and nurse them back to good health, take care of them until the fires stop. Then release them back,” says a Twitter user. “I am so sorry… what we have done to these and many other beautiful animals is inexplicable. They don’t deserve to be in this situation,” says another.

A similar video of a cyclist feeding water to a koala also went viral weeks ago. However, according to DailyMail, Michael Pine, a senior vet at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital has warned against giving koalas water directly from a bottle.

“Normally healthy koalas don’t drink but the incredibly dry conditions means they will because they aren’t getting enough fluid,” Pine told Daily Mail Australia. “As long as the koala is lapping and drinking itself that’s fine but forcing it into their mouth - there is a risk that koala could breathe the liquid.”

